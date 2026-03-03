An Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) which serves an East Hampshire town has given a good rating with most patients reporting a “positive experience” according to a watchdog.
But there’s still work to be done at Petersfield Community Hospital with inspectors raising minor concerns about waiting times and communication.
The UTC was given a “good” overall rating and the same in all five categories – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsible and Well-Led – following a “thorough” inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in September.
Inspectors told the hospital’s governing body, the Hampshire & IoW Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, that patients found the staff to be polite, respected their dignity and explained what treatment they needed.
“All the patients we spoke to said the service was good and had met their needs,” states the CQC report.
“We received feedback the Trust had received and also found that most patients reported a positive experience.”
The report makes good reading for bosses with the UTC receiving the same grade following its last inspection in 2018.
Inspectors felt the service demonstrated strong clinical practice and lauded bosses for responding to local demand by increasing staff levels. They also described staff as “skilled, compassionate and committed”.
However, agreed waiting times for triage and treatment were not always met while some patients complained about staff communication, attitude and waiting times, with the Trust acknowledging some minor improvements are needed.
The UTC supports hundreds of people who need urgent medical attention on a daily basis for ailments like burns, minor head injuries, infections, rashes, sprains, suspected fractures and non-threatening conditions.
Donna Greenwood, Director of Quality and Professions at the Trust, called the report a “strong result”.
She added: “We are extremely proud that the CQC has recognised the quality, dedication and compassion shown every day by our teams at Petersfield UTC.”
