More than 800 solar panels on the Alton Sports Centre roof have generated 226,458kWh of electricity since late January 2025 - enough to make 8,545,585 cups of tea.
This means 40 tons less carbon dioxide was released into the atmosphere over their first year - equivalent to what 1,600 trees would absorb in 12 months. The panels power the centre during the day and any excess goes to the national grid.
They were paid for by a £60 million Sport England Swimming Pool Support Fund grant and installed by ZLC Energy and Portsmouth City Council's energy services team.
Cllr Robert Mocatta said: “Our leisure centres are one of the main sources of council carbon emissions. This scheme is reducing the impact of Alton Sports Centre.”
Everyone Active contract manager Chris West said: “By generating clean, renewable energy on site, we’re helping the planet, delivering lasting benefits for the community and supporting the council’s wider carbon reduction goals.”
