Diocesan Secretary Geraldine Newbold added: “This is a very sad time for our diocese. Bishop Andrew was such a wonderful, caring man, who was genuinely interested in people and loved spending time with parishioners. He was also incredibly gifted and knowledgeable, and we all learnt a great deal from him. His love of God, of his family and of the wider diocesan family shone through in all he did. It has been a privilege to work with him and we will miss him dearly.”