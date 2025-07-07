A construction firm and council have joined forces to give students at a Haslemere school a lesson in business.
Year 9 students at Woolmer Hill School were recently challenged to run their own business for the day.
The “Business Games” were organised by educational charity, SATRO, and funded by Feltham Construction as part of a deal with Waverley Borough Council.
The firm is working with WBC to construct 26 affordable homes with a range of energy-saving and sustainable technologies on a brownfield site in Chiddingfold.
They worked with SATRO - a charity which aims to raise aspirations of Surrey youngsters - to deliver a fun, informative and engaging Enterprise and Business school event as part of the Social Value requirements of their contract.
Students learned about the employability skills they could encounter and overcome in working in teams to run a business for a day.
Business volunteers were on-hand to give real-life insights while the event gave students the opportunity to develop skills for the workplace and learn more about different job roles and functions. Students were surprised about how many businesses there are locally, with some getting a lesson in buying, selling and creating contracts.
Stewart Williams, assistant headteacher of Woolmer Hill School, said students appreciated a great day.
He added: “We would like to personally thank Feltham Construction for their funding of the day.
“Without it the students would have missed out on such a great experience, working together, developing their skills and interacting with business guests which they would otherwise not have the chance to do.”
Councillor Janet Crow, WBC portfolio holder for housing delivery, also thanked FC for their support and effort.
She said: “Giving students the chance to engage with real-world business skills and insights is an investment in their future, and in the future of our borough.”
