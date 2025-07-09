In June, Surrey Police worked with the Serious Organised Crime (SOC) Partnership Board and local agencies to protect residents and businesses.
Rogue traders are criminals, who pose as tradespeople, but their real aim is to con people out of their hard-earned money.
One disruption day and one engagement day was held Farnham, as well as in Dorking and Chertsey.
The purpose was to raise awareness of rogue trading, fraud and scams as well as dismantling and disrupting Serious Organised Crime operating within Surrey.
Multi-agency road checks were set up on the A24 in Dorking, Hardwick Lane in Chertsey, and the B2130 Godalming to Cranleigh with partners focusing on commercial vehicles and waste carriage industry.
Road stops were conducted by the Roads Safety policing team, DVSA (Driving Vehicle Standards Agency) and Casualty Reduction Officers.
Across the three locations 96 vehicles were stopped, 10 vehicles were seized, and seven arrests were made for drug driving. HMRC (HM Revenue and Customs) analysed 62 fuel samples and one vehicle was found to be overloaded in excess of two tonnes.
Police advice to keep you and your family safe includes not talking to unexpected ‘tradespeople’ at your door as it is unusual that legitimate ones will cold call you.
If possible, get quotes for work from at least three different companies.
Check that the trader is registered with an accredited trade body and an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) scheme.
Avoid paying for work at your doorstep and do not go to a cash machine if asked to by a trader.
Remember that even if you sign a contract, you are legally entitled to a 14-day cancellation period.
Make sure to report any rogue traders and scams to police and Trading Standards.
Community engagement days took place across three boroughs (Mole Valley, Runnymede and Waverley), with over 600 members of the public visiting police stalls to get information and advice.
Members of the Safer Neighbourhood teams were on hand to answer any questions, alongside colleagues from partner agencies such as Trading Standards, Crimestoppers and members of the local councils.
Don Whyte, co-leader of Runnymede Borough Council, said: ‘I am sure I speak for all of us in saying that we welcome the proactive work on both days and the results are particularly heartening. By carrying out the day of action, Surrey Police and the partner agencies involved have introduced an increased degree of jeopardy to those who would flaunt the law.’
Other agencies who took part in the action and engagement days included the Environmental Agency , Immigration Enforcement, Surrey County Council Trading Standards, Runnymede council safer communities team, Mole Valley Council safer communities team, Waverley council safer communities team and Age UK.
Lee Ormandy, chair of the Surrey SOC Partnership board, said: “This is a perfect example of a diverse range of local, regional and national partners working collaboratively to disrupt criminal activity, reduce the harm caused by SOC, safeguard the vulnerable and make our communities safer. The results of the six days of action speak for themselves but this is only the beginning.
“The Surrey SOC Partnership Board will continue to bring together the expertise and resources of various agencies, enabling an effective and comprehensive approach to tackling SOC and protecting vulnerable individuals and businesses. By working together, we achieve outcomes that would be difficult or impossible for individual agencies to achieve alone.”
The action and engagement days play a wider role in the work that Surrey Police and our partners carry out to disrupt the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.
Report all incidents of doorstep crime to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 or to the police on 101, in case of an emergency contact the police on 999.
