Gregory Stafford, MP for Farnham and Bordon, has called for urgent measures to protect local businesses from the expected disruption caused by the next phase of the Farnham Infrastructure Programme (FIP).
The FIP, led by Surrey County Council in partnership with Waverley Borough Council and other stakeholders, is a long-term initiative designed to improve traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and air quality in Farnham.
While welcoming the goals of the project, Mr Stafford warned that without immediate local support, the short-term impact on the town centre could be damaging.
“Farnham’s future depends on its businesses surviving the present,” said Mr Stafford. “We all want to see a safer, cleaner, better-connected town — but that can’t come at the cost of the very businesses that give Farnham its character and vitality.”
Mr Stafford criticised Waverley Borough Council for increasing parking charges ahead of significant construction works, including the closure of Downing Street, one of the town’s key trading areas.
“Hiking parking charges at the exact moment when access is about to be restricted makes no sense. It sends the wrong signal to residents and businesses,” he said. “Waverley should reverse this decision before the works cause serious disruption.”
He urged the council to use its discretionary powers to temporarily reduce business rates for firms most affected by the construction.
“Small businesses are already under pressure from rising costs, new taxes and tighter margins. A short-term reduction in business rates would provide a crucial safety net while the works are underway,” he added.
In a letter to Waverley leader Cllr Paul Follows and chief executive Pedro Wrobel, the MP expresses “growing concern” about the increase in business rates and parking charges.
“This is a time when Waverley Borough Council must step up,” writes Mr Stafford. “As the authority responsible for parking charges and business rates, you are in a position to act decisively and support businesses through what will be an extremely challenging period.”
Mr Stafford has also written to the Government’s Valuation Office Agency (VOA), requesting consideration of an area-based reduction in rateable values for streets most affected by the disruption. He said that smaller traders should not be forced to pursue time-consuming appeals during an already challenging period.
“The effects of this disruption will be felt across the town, and smaller traders simply don’t have the time or capacity to pursue lengthy appeals. A blanket or street-level adjustment could ensure help reaches the right places quickly and fairly,” he said.
In addition, Mr Stafford has requested an urgent meeting with Surrey County Council officers to explore possible adjustments to the scheme’s delivery that might help minimise the impact on local trade.
Cllr Jane Austin, leader of the opposition and Conservative group on Waverley Borough Council, backed the MP’s call for action, criticising the recent rise in parking charges.
“Waverley should be taking action now to cut parking charges, which have risen by nearly 30% over the past two years for most users,” she said. “Local traders are already under pressure, and higher costs will only make things worse.
“It’s deeply disappointing that Farnham Residents and the Liberal Democrats voted through these increases in March, knowing full well the disruption the FIP would bring. I urge Farnham councillors to put party politics aside, stand up for their town, and back urgent support for local businesses and residents.”
Waverley Borough Council has been approached for comment.
