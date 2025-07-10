Farnham town centre’s Wheatsheaf pub is set to reopen under new management next week, with experienced publican Jonpaul Stubbings taking on the tenancy following its recent closure.
Shepherd Neame, the brewery that owns the pub, approached Mr Stubbings about the opportunity. “They asked if I was interested, and I was – so I’ve taken on the tenancy,” he said.
“I signed the tenancy pack and I’m aiming to open next week – going live on Wednesday or possibly Friday.”
Known for reviving struggling venues, Mr Stubbings said: “If a pub closes, it seems to fall my way.”
His plan is to bring the West Street pub back to life with a strong focus on quality, traditional food and a relaxed atmosphere.
“We want to get it back open and get food going again. It’s going to be pub food. I want to calm it down a little bit on what it was,” he said.
“Whereas it was quite high-end food before, this will be traditional home-cooked menu done well – I’m probably effectively going towards a gastropub.”
He also said the bar would feature a range of real ales.
Mr Stubbings plans to make improvements to the courtyard area and reopen the open kitchen, which had been closed under the previous operator.
“We want it to be a bit more pubby – a nice pub,” he said.
“It feels like a village pub when you stand inside it. A real village pub feel in a town centre – and we’re going to work on that.”
The pub will also host regular events. There will be music and pub quizzes, as well as a new menu featuring burgers, steaks, fish, and Sunday roasts.
“It went very high-end with food before,” said Mr Stubbings. “We’ll still have a major focus on food but we’re redesigning the menu. Just a bit calmer, pub food done well.”
Mr Stubbing’s previous venture was The Fox in Lower Bourne, which he reopened after it closed as Yiayias Greek restaurant.
“The concept there seems to have gone really well,” he said. “We have the right guys in there and the response has been brilliant.”
Mr Stubbings hopes The Wheatsheaf will become the kind of pub where office workers will “pop over for some fish and chips with mushy peas at lunchtime.”
He added: “Farnham – we have to offer them what they want. The pubs that are closing are the ones that aren’t giving people a reason to head out in the evening.”
Until a new team is in place, Mr Stubbings will be taking a hands-on role. “I’m dusting my old beer serving gloves off,” he said.
Other pubs he has worked with include The Albion Tavern, Running Stream, and Shepherd and Flock in Farnham, as well as The Royal Arms in Heath End.
