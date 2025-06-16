James Bicknell, who took over The Wheatsheaf with his team last October, says financial setbacks and a lack of support forced them to shut down.
Mr Bicknell said: “For the first year we were running at a loss because we were trying to change the style of it around, so we knew we weren’t going to make much money. But our investor changed his tune and decided to pull out.
“The brewery weren’t going to give us any support for the upkeep of the building or the bills, so it kind of forced us out. We couldn’t turn enough profit to pay everyone and keep doing what we were doing.”
The team officially took over the pub on October 14 last year and opened the doors to customers on November 5. Their vision was to raise the standard of food in Farnham, bringing “AA three-rosette quality” dining to West Street while preserving the pub’s traditional bar.
When they launched, Mr Bicknell and his experienced team, some of whom had worked alongside Marco Pierre-White and other Michelin-starred chefs, aimed to offer a new dining experience without losing the heart of the pub.
Despite a warm welcome and early interest, the business couldn’t overcome mounting financial pressures.
“It’s not been an easy ride,” Mr Bicknell added.
“We’ve been given a bit of a dog to sort out and then when our investor backed out, we didn’t have much money to do it with.
“The money just wasn’t there to keep running at a loss for the first year – so that’s about it. Our trade never picked up enough and so it went from there.”
“People are sad about it. We’ve got a lot of people saying they’re upset about it online.”
The news follows the shock closure of The Luxe in Farnham’s Lion and Lamb Yard. The Mediterranean restaurant was shut down by bailiffs last week, after claims the business was breaching its licence.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.