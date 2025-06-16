On Monday, workmen began installing new wooden play equipment in Gostrey Meadow park. Farnham Town Council has stated that the work should be completed in time for the summer holidays.
The winning design, chosen by 66 per cent of voters after a two-stage public consultation, includes shady areas, colourful surface designs and a multi-tower unit with a nod to a local mill. A high metal slide, wheelchair-accessible roundabout, nest swing and stand-up seesaw are also included. A sensory lions’ den, sponsored by the Farnham group of the same name, will form part of phase two.
“The preferred design reflects the community’s vision for an engaging, inclusive and modern play space for children and families,” said Cllr Graham White, FTC leader. “This project represents a significant investment in outdoor play and underscores our commitment to young people and providing high-quality spaces for all families.”
The first phase of the scheme will involve the installation of most of the new equipment, fencing and playground surface.
