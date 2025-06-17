New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ritual & Grub at Farncombe Railway Station, Station Road, Farncombe, Godalming; rated on May 28
• Rated 3: Lavish Indian Cuisine at 133 Upper Hale Road, Farnham, Surrey; rated on May 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Farncombe Social Club at 24 Station Road, Farncombe, Godalming, Surrey; rated on May 29
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Beagleys Bakery at 12b Weybourne Road, Farnham, Surrey; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys, Water Lane, Farnham, Surrey; rated on May 27