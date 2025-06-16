On several weekends a year throughout Surrey and Hampshire, the 17th century flickers back to life.
Pikes gleam in the sunlight, flintlocks crack, cannons thunder, and drums echo through village streets as curious visitors get to experience one of Britain’s most turbulent chapters.
This is the world of English Civil War re-enactment, and the Alton-based Lord Hopton’s Regiment of Foote — a Royalist regiment fighting for King Charles I — is dedicated to keeping this dramatic history alive.
Our area has deep connections to the conflict. The Battle of Alton in 1643 was one of the war’s most decisive encounters, while Farnham Castle was Charles’ last stopover before he was taken to London for trial and execution.
For regiment members Dave ‘Dead Dave’ Lankester — nicknamed for how well he does on the battlefield — and Stephen Burden, it’s far more than dressing up: it’s about bringing history home, especially when our towns’ civil war stories are often forgotten.
Dead Dave got involved when his wife saw a Facebook appeal for volunteers.
“Knowing my love of history she suggested I got in touch. I did this, went along to the event to see what I thought and was instantly welcomed in with open arms. From that moment I was hooked,” he said.
“I wanted to get involved in the adrenaline pumping excitement of the battle. The idea of a ‘living history’ camp held little attraction for me. However, I very quickly came to realise how wrong I was.”
He added: “It isn’t just about looking. It’s about touching, tasting, smelling, and asking questions. It’s not just about ‘showing’ people history, it’s about immersing them in the whole experience.”
Stephen Burden has been in the regiment since 1970, long before the word ‘re-enactor’ existed. “Then they were called ‘mock battles’,” he said.
As a young recruit, he was hooked from the start: “I had a musket and ammunition suddenly thrust into my hand and told to open fire,” he said.
Rising from a humble pikeman to Colonel General of Dorset within the English Civil War Society, he helps ensure events stay true to the past.
“I aim to bring the period alive by first searching my heart for the righteousness of His Majestie’s cause and the evil of this rebellion, then ensuring that they are warned of the horrors of the rebels’ treason,” he said.
For both men, the real joy is enthusing the younger generation.
“My favourite moments are always when you first see that spark of interest in a child’s eyes, it’s priceless,” said Dave.
Stephen agrees: “The British Civil Wars were our first non-dynastic war and helped shape Western democracy that so many around the world enjoy today, so its importance cannot be underestimated.”
Member Alice Hanscomb never planned to join. “I had absolutely no intention of doing reenactment,” she said. “I went along with friends thinking it would be amateurish and laughable. How wrong we were! It was incredibly impressive.”
A lone Cavalier in the beer tent convinced her to try it. “Two of us stayed at his National Trust cottage and fought for the King in Dorset. That was in 1996 and I haven’t looked back!”
Now Drum Major for the King’s Army, Alice knows all the historic drum marches used to signal commands. She also portrays Lady Mary Bankes defending Corfe Castle, and spends evenings in character as a 17th-century merchant’s wife, chatting in local pubs to recruit new members.
A typical weekend for her? “Packing the car, pitching the tent, putting on costume, enjoying the banter, marching through town, fighting the battle, then swapping the drum for a corset and spending the evening at the pub or campfire. Then sleep, and do it all again!”
Phil Davies, now a Lieutenant Colonel in Lord Hopton’s Regiment, first joined after a colleague invited him to a London event.
“The numbers, the colours, the pride in the regiments — it was incredible. After that, I was hooked,” he said.
Organising an event takes months. “Site visits, safety checks, arranging gunpowder storage — sometimes with the police. On the day, I make sure everyone knows their role, the drill times and who needs what powder. Then I just hope it all goes smoothly!”
Both have unforgettable memories. Phil recalls an entire Roundhead regiment crossing a pond up to their necks to attack a cannon. In 1992, his regiment marched 100 miles in full kit for charity, a story still told around campfires. “Waking up at dawn in Corfe Castle with mist swirling around the King’s Tower is unforgettable.”
Both believe the English Civil War deserves more attention.
“It’s a hugely influential period with more deaths per head than the world wars,” said Alice. “Knowing about it helps us understand our country today.”
Phil agrees. “It shaped the democracy we still have. Farnham and Alton both played a part — and we’d love to recreate that history right where it happened.”
Above all, they say, reenacting is fun and open to all.
Alice said: “You get to camp at castles, meet friends, sit by campfires — and your first event is free. Try it! What have you got to lose?”
On June 28 to 29, the Lord Hopton’s Regiment will be at Titchfield Abbey, near Fareham, with a skirmish, living history camp and display of arms.
With plenty of pikes, powder and passion, they’ll ensure the battles of Alton and Farnham are remembered, not just in textbooks, but right before your eyes.
