Fears about nuclear strikes may be rising these days, but during the height of the Cold War the people of East Hampshire appeared unconcerned – even when missiles were literally passing their front door, writes Lucy Fradgely.
Claims were made in 1995 that lorries loaded with nuclear missiles were passing though East Hampshire, The Meon Valley and the Butser cutting.
But the immovable people of Petersfield were “unmoved” judging by a Post report from 35 years ago.
Nuclear disarmament campaigners Nuke Watch tracked a convoy carrying warheads travelling through Hampshire from an atomic weapons base to Portsmouth dockyard.
Protestors argued that if a road accident occurred, it could have “disastrous effects”. But reaction was minimal in Petersfield thanks to a strong faith in the armed forces and doubts over the factual accuracy of the claims.
Nuke Watch stated three lorries accompanied by motorcycle outriders and a fire appliance travelled past Alton on the A32 before turning left at the A272 West Meon crossroads before heading south on the A3 at Petersfield.
Campaigners believed the warheads were destined to travel by ship from Portsmouth to Scottish nuclear submarine bases. They claimed this was the first of more warheads transporting missiles by sea.
According to CND this followed a series of road accidents involving similar convoys.
East Hampshire District Council promised to debate the controversy if enough residents were concerned, but most believed the whole thing had been “overblown”.
Adam Webber, a pupil at Churcher’s College said: “I’ve got my GCSE studies to worry about. I’m not concerned about the transport of warheads at this moment.”
Julia Stamp from South Harting expressed similar belief in unfounded worries of a road accident.
She said, quite sensibly: “I’m sure the warheads would be packed in such a way that they would be safe.”
