Teaching staff at Alton College joined a picket line this morning as they strike over job cuts, with further strikes planned.
More than 25 staff members gathered outside Alton College on Old Odiham Road to protest against proposed redundancies at Havant and South Downs College (HSDC), the parent organisation.
Several courses are at risk, with 36 full-time jobs set to be cut and another 20 under threat.
Staff say they want to highlight the dedication of the teachers while also sending a clear message about their concerns over management and workload.
Graham Knight, who has taught at the college for 27 years and is an NEU representative, said: “We have real concerns on how this is gonna work but at the same time we have a fantastic body of staff who want to ensure a good standard of teaching is still offered at this college for local students.
“Alton needs a good college it has just had some poor leadership and governance in particularly since HSDC took ownership.”
Staff say they “can’t wait for him to go so we can get new leadership so Alton has got his own voice.”
Mr Knight added: “Strike action for teachers is the last resort but when I came to the college it was one of the top ten sixth-form colleges in the country. It did slip over the years but the cliff edge came when HSDC merged.”
Despite the difficult situation, many staff say they still see the college as a good place to work and an asset the community needs.
Without its staff, they warn, there will be no college — something they find deeply disappointing.
Alton College has been approached for comment.
Despite cuts to several courses many vocational courses are doing better than ever and are in high demand.
