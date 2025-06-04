HSDC originally consulted its staff over plans to axe the equivalent of 106 full-time jobs to help balance the books, with teaching staff across its three campuses - Alton, Havant and South Downs colleges - planned to be reduced by a third from the equivalent of 220 full-time jobs to 150. This was estimated to require compulsory redundancies equivalent to around 74 full-time jobs, affecting about 104 employees.