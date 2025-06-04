The principal and chief executive of Havant and South Downs College (HSDC), which includes Alton College, has announced his retirement as the institution navigates a challenging period that includes a series of staff redundancies.
Mike Gaston, who has led the college for over a decade, informed staff today (June 4) of his intention to step down following a transition period. He will remain in the post in the short term to help guide the college through its ongoing financial situation.
HSDC denied that his departure was as a result of the ongoing crisis. In a statement, it said: “While the college has recently navigated financial challenges, Mike’s decision to retire is driven by personal and family considerations rather than the institution’s current position.”
Mr Gaston plans to stay in charge until January under what HSDC is calling a “leadership transition”.
The statement continued: “Mike will remain in post to lead the college through its financial recovery strategy, ensuring stability and continuity before passing the baton on to new leadership.
“The board will determine arrangements for the recruitment of a successor in due course, focusing on identifying a leader who will build upon the college’s strengths and propel HSDC forward into its next phase of growth and development.”
Mr Gaston said: "Leading HSDC has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. Working alongside an exceptional team and inspiring students, I have witnessed first-hand the transformative power of further education.
“After 37 years in the sector and more than a decade at this college, I feel the time is right to focus on my family and personal life. This decision has not been made lightly, but I am committed to ensuring HSDC’s continued stability and success during this transition.
“My priority remains guiding the college through its financial recovery, laying a strong foundation for the future. When the time comes, I am confident that new leadership will bring fresh energy and vision to HSDC, building on the achievements of the past to create an even brighter future.”
His decision to retire brings to an end a 37-year career in further education, which included a similar financial crisis which forced him to resign as principal of Totton College near Southampton in December 2014.
Four months later Mr Gaston took on the same role at Alton College. The eventual fate of Totton College was to be taken over by the charity NACRO, the National Association for the Care and Resettlement of Offenders.
HSDC originally consulted its staff over plans to axe the equivalent of 106 full-time jobs to help balance the books, with teaching staff across its three campuses - Alton, Havant and South Downs colleges - planned to be reduced by a third from the equivalent of 220 full-time jobs to 150. This was estimated to require compulsory redundancies equivalent to around 74 full-time jobs, affecting about 104 employees.
The National Education Union (NEU) and the University and College Union both called for the threat of compulsory redundancies to be removed to ward off potential strike action. UNISON, the third union with members at HSDC, declined to comment on the situation.
Clive Dobbin, chair of the HSDC corporation, said: "Mike’s leadership has been transformational for HSDC, shaping a resilient and ambitious institution that continues to serve its students and community with excellence. His unwavering commitment to further education and his ability to navigate complex challenges with vision and integrity have left an enduring mark.
“On behalf of the board, we extend our deepest gratitude to Mike for his dedication and leadership. His commitment to ensuring a smooth transition is invaluable, and we are confident that the strong foundation he has built will allow HSDC to emerge even stronger in the years ahead.”
The board of governors has started planning for Mr Gaston's successor, with a focus on appointing a leader to guide it through its next phase of growth.
