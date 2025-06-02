Leilah Sheridan, Progression Coach and Faculty Lead for Employability & Life Skills at Undershaw, has been awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow recognition by Haslemere Rotary Club. The award was presented during the Club’s 90th anniversary garden party over the weekend.
The Paul Harris Fellowship is one of Rotary’s highest honours, recognising individuals who make outstanding contributions to their communities. Leilah was celebrated for her dedicated work not only with the Rotary Club but also for her vital role at Undershaw and her wider service in the local area.
The award reflects the high esteem in which she is held by colleagues and community members alike, and the lasting impact of her support and advocacy for young people.
