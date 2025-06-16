By Georgian! A week of events dedicated to the life and times of East Hampshire’s most famous author will begin this Friday in Alton.
Life may be a succession of busy nothings, but it’s worth finding time to enjoy Jane Austen Regency Week with nine days of events and workshops planned.
Tickets for the opening welcome event, summer regency ball and dancing workshop have sold out but there’s plenty to enjoy from 10am this Saturday (June 21) at Alton’s annual Regency Day with highlights including the unveiling of a Jane Austen statue and garden.
Expect to see people and soldiers in period costumes and numerous attractions on the High Street from a petting zoo to French, craft and market stalls.
A costumed procession will follow a horse and carriage along the High Street from the Market Square to the Assembly Rooms at 10.30am for the unveiling of the Jane Austen bust and garden.
The festival has become one of the biggest events on the Alton calendar and attracts fans from around the world.
Its popularity is demonstrated in the proliferation of “sold out” notices on the website with tickets being long snapped up for many Regency-themed workshops, talks and discussions around Alton and Chawton.
Tickets are still available for some events at Goldfinch Books with Talking Heads: Jane’s Many Characters sessions taking place next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon at the High Street bookshop and café.
There’s also still a chance to join Jane Hurst on an Historian’s Walk through Chawton next Wednesday (June 25) with the eminent Altonian giving ticket-holders a guide to the village at the time of Austen.
The festival will conclude at 6pm next Sunday with a free choral evensong with a Regency twist at St Lawrence’s.
For more event details visit https://www.janeaustenregencyweek.co.uk/
