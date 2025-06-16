The University for the Creative Arts (UCA) has opened its Grad Show 2025, highlighting the pinnacle of its students’ artistic achievements and creative vision.
Opening night at UCA’s Farnham campus welcomed students, their friends and families, alongside industry professionals and people from Farnham’s cultural and creative scene, to view the work on show and to share in the joy and celebrations.
Farnham Mayor, Cllr George Murray, who attended the show, said: “I saw such spirit in the art on display, and the crafts are absolutely amazing. UCA brings a lot of colour, energy, and life to the town and a different sensibility, I think it’s brilliant that UCA is here in Farnham.”
Alongside vibrant student exhibitions and performances from local bands, several industry awards were presented, recognising outstanding achievements across disciplines.
Among the awards given out were Exceptional Contribution from a Graduating Student, sponsored by Supermassive Games; Student of the Year, presented by The Association of Contemporary Jewellery; Fighter of the Year, sponsored by The Maltings in Farnham; and Graduate Craft Prize in Ceramics, awarded by Grayshott Pottery and Hot Clay.
Joey Love from Guildford-based Absolutely Games presented Kitty Van Bokhoven with the award for Games Animation Class Champion 2025. He said: “We recognise that the best talent out there has to be fostered and encouraged, and University is one of the best places for that to happen with courses like the one at UCA. We love to promote that creativity and encourage people to access the industry.
“Keep making. If you can express your creativity through the things that you are making and show that to people, that’s the best way to get attention from industry.”
The UCA Farnham Grad Show 2025 is open to the public until June 25, Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. It is closed on Sundays.
