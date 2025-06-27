Laura Jandac, who co-owns The Upholsterer, said the fire forced her to change her entire business model. “It’s been one thing after another — first the fire, then months of really disruptive roadworks. People just go elsewhere now. We used to be a destination gift shop, full of lovely things, but that’s all gone. These days we just focus on reupholstery and curtains. We’ve lost four or five brilliant shops, and while some new ones have opened, the footfall just isn’t there.”