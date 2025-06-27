Two years after a fire gutted one of Midhurst’s most historic buildings, traders in the West Sussex market town say their businesses are still reeling — and warn that continued disruption could drive more shops to the wall.
The blaze at the 400-year-old Angel Inn in March 2023 forced the closure of the town’s main street for months. Since then, the charred shell of the once-grand hotel has remained wrapped in scaffolding, which traders say is not only an eyesore but a physical and economic barrier.
“It’s ugly, and it’s huge,” said Stephane Jacob, owner of the Midhurst Bakery. “If this were in London, they’d cover it with a mural of Cowdray or Goodwood. Instead, we’ve got this ugly thing dominating the town. It makes a terrible first impression.”
Mr Jacob, who has traded on the high street for nearly seven years, said footfall had collapsed.
“The fire shut the road for three months. Then we had the bridge damaged by a lorry, then traffic lights for weeks. Now more roadworks are planned — in the height of summer,” he said. “Every single shop I know has been affected. Some are down 25 to 30 per cent. Others 50 or 60. We’ve put up prices, but we’re still making less. And people don’t want to visit when the town looks like this.”
Geoff Allnutt, of J E Allnutt & Son jewellers, said the scaffolding has become a hazard in its own right, completely cutting one side of the town’s pavement in two.
“Instead of crossing the road, pedestrians are walking into it to get around the obstruction. This is a busy A road with huge lorries. One woman was killed here a few years ago, and traders are terrified it may happen again. The shops at the far end of town are suffering because people just don’t walk that far.”
He added: “It’s frustrating because Midhurst has so much going for it. There’s a brilliant café culture, loads of independents – but people have changed their shopping habits. We just want them to come back and enjoy our beautiful town.”
Laura Jandac, who co-owns The Upholsterer, said the fire forced her to change her entire business model. “It’s been one thing after another — first the fire, then months of really disruptive roadworks. People just go elsewhere now. We used to be a destination gift shop, full of lovely things, but that’s all gone. These days we just focus on reupholstery and curtains. We’ve lost four or five brilliant shops, and while some new ones have opened, the footfall just isn’t there.”
In response, Chichester District Council has launched a new digital campaign to remind residents and visitors that Midhurst is open for business. It includes promotion of the town’s free parking offer, upcoming events, and more than £300,000 in business support since the fire.
“We understand how challenging it has been,” said Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development. “That’s why we’ve invested in grants, business training, a dedicated town website, and a fresh marketing push.”
However, traders say they need more visible change — and soon.
