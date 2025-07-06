Rave culture will be revived by someone who was there in Second Summer Of Love at Farnham Maltings on July 17 at 7.30pm.
Writer Emmy Happisburgh said: “I went to my first rave in 1989. It was in a field in Alfold and was shut down by the police just as I got there - which was just as well because my parents thought I was at a sleepover at a friend’s.
“After that, I concentrated on my school and theatre work for a while, but I did find myself at the legendary Sterns on Highdown Hill near Worthing in the early 1990s.
“This was a club night held in an old manor house. It looked like it was haunted from the outside but inside it was full of hundreds of teenagers, ultraviolet backdrops and a new kind of music called House.
‘The Underground - Sterns’ basement - was my favourite dance floor of the era. I will never forget the feeling of unity in that place.”
Emmy, who teaches at Farnham’s KLDC Sixth performing arts college, said: “It’s always exciting to do a home gig. There are friends in the audience and a lot of ex and current ravers have got behind the production, including some of the original Sterns team. I feel genuinely humbled that they like my show.”
The script has been published by playdeadpress.com, added Emmy: “There are lots of great monologues for mid-life actresses, or it could be fully cast for mid-life actors or amateur dramatics.”
Emmy said some of her students will watch: “I do hope it doesn’t make them see me in a different light, but at the end of the day they know the story is fictional - and my students are luckily much more sensible than I was at their age!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.