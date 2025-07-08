The owner of an equestrian centre fears her business will be destroyed if dozens of homes are built on her grazing field near Farnham.
Angela Macleod of The Kiln Equestrian Centre (KEC) is facing one of biggest hurdles of her life as Cala Homes want to build 49 houses on land she leases in Rowledge.
Villagers have rallied with a ‘Save The Kiln Equestrian Centre’ WhatsApp group being launched, as the KEC has been a treasured part of the Rowledge and Holt Pound community for well over a decade.
Angela calls the centre “a place of love” where people who lack confidence can get a lift, try a new experience and appreciate the joy that horses can bring.
The leased field between the centre and Fullers Road is vital as it’s used for grazing and riding with easy access to her indoor arena and offices.
“I’ve worked with horses for 40 years and it’s my passion – this is my ministry,” said Angela.
“The horses have a home for life here, from the moment they’re born to their 30s. It’s a place of love.
“We don’t require much and we’re not in it to make huge sums of money. Whatever we bring in goes straight back to the horses, so it’s a vocation.
“I own nine acres but I rent the land they’re trying to build on. I think I’m protected by an act because the council says you aren’t supposed to get rid of sporting and recreation facilities and that’s what that field is.
“Cala Homes have said to the council it doesn’t affect my business and it’s not tied to KEC as it’s virgin land, but that’s lies.
“It’s a facility for KEC and has been for 20 years, it’s always been tied to the farm.”
Although Angela has land elsewhere, she insists it’s not suitable for KEC use because of distance away from the main centre and noise.
The proposed estate resembles the corner of a football pitch with the existing narrow track to KEC being widened to provide access.
A range of dwellings, from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom houses, are proposed with 40 per cent of the estate being classified as “affordable”.
The applicants want to turn the field on the other side of the track into a “generous area of new public open space” with a play area also proposed.
Their Design & Access Statement reads: “A significant area of public open space will serve both as an amenity for residents and an ecological asset.
“The provision of 49 new homes will provide a broad mix, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom houses, and 40 per cent affordable housing provision.
“It’s also a development in a sustainable location and will create 2.7 acres of open space and a wildlife buffer along the western and southern boundaries.”
The application was due to be discussed by Binsted Parish Council tonight (Tuesday, July 8).
For more details and to comment on the scheme, visit https://shorturl.at/9W6FZ
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.