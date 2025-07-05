It’s party time in North Farnham as the 2025 Hale Carnival is well underway.
The procession left the community centre just after 2pm with cheering crowds lining Upper Hale Road all the way to the showground.
The weather is just about holding out with hundreds of people enjoying a day of family fun, activities, stalls and live music.
There was an earlier prize-giving ceremony with Farnham & Bordon MP, Greg Stafford, handing out second and first-placed awards to procession participants of all ages.
We’ve made a video featuring some of the early highlights, more next week’s Farnham Herald with updates on www.farnhamherald.com beforehand.
