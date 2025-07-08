The gathering brought together Town Mayor Jean Arrick, members of the Guildford Amnesty Group, and local residents who have supported refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.
Set beside the group’s commemorative bench for “all prisoners of conscience,” guests shared homemade cakes and cold drinks in the summer heat.
Organisers said the event was not only a show of solidarity, but a timely reminder – given today’s political climate – of the need for compassion, welcome, and human rights protections for people fleeing conflict.
A local police officer visited but was called away before he could enjoy a slice of cake.
