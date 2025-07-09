More than 100 villagers flocked to the Fernhurst Hub on a glorious summer’s afternoon for its annual Summer Tea Party. Guests were treated to complimentary cream teas, with scones baked by locals, and every seat — indoors and out — quickly filled.
Hub manager Liz Rawlings said: “It’s our way of thanking all our customers for supporting the Hub, and it’s such a pleasure to bring everyone together.”
The event began in 2012 to mark the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and has since become a much-loved tradition.
“The cream tea was delicious,” said Rosemary Foster. “It was wonderful to see neighbours chatting and children enjoying ice creams.”
While the Hub doesn’t serve scones every day, visitors can enjoy afternoon tea and home-made cakes by local professional baker Tessa Whitehouse.
