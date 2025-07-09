A local garden centre’s potato-growing challenge has ended in delicious success for pupils at Grayswood Primary School, who were invited to turn their harvest into fresh chips at Squire’s Garden Centre in Milford.
The initiative, part of Squire’s popular Grow Your Own Chips campaign, began in March when schoolchildren were taught to plant and care for seed potatoes. After months of nurturing their crops back at school, the pupils returned last week for the grand finale: a weigh-in, a prize for the heaviest haul – and chips cooked fresh to order by the on-site café.
Richard Wells, Centre Manager at Squire’s Milford, said: “This is one of the most enjoyable projects we host each year. Seeing the children’s excitement as they dig up their potatoes – and then eat the results – is just brilliant! The pupils have really embraced the challenge despite the mixed growing conditions this season. It’s an experience that brings food and gardening to life in such a fun, hands-on way.”
Each crop was weighed by Squire’s expert plant team, before the café staff transformed the spuds into golden chips – served back to their proud growers in under half an hour, surely making it the quickest farm to table.
Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said: “This project plants the seed of curiosity in young people. It’s about making the connection between what grows in the ground and what ends up on our plate. We’re delighted to support schools like Grayswood in encouraging that connection.”
The scheme is part of Squire’s long-running commitment to community engagement and garden education. The company, founded in 1936, has 17 centres across the South East and regularly works with local schools and charities.
After a season of unpredictable weather, the pupils’ efforts – and their appetites – were rewarded.
