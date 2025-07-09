A private school in Farnham has been awarded a national accolade by the Times Educational Supplement.
Edgeborough School won the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Setting of the Year 2025 at the recent awards.
The honour celebrates the dedication, vision, and care of Edgeborough’s early years provision, spanning bursery, pre-school and reception.
Having been shortlisted for the same award in 2024 the team were inspired to reflect, refine, and elevate their practice even further and win in 2025.
Head of early years, Dr Jayne Symmons, said: “Seeing our youngest learners arrive each morning full of energy, curiosity and self-belief—knowing they are supported by adults who genuinely listen and respond to their needs—fills us with pride.
“We believe that unless a child feels heard, safe and secure, learning cannot truly flourish. This award is a testament to the deep relationships we build with every child and family.”
The school was rewarded for its commitment to placing relationships, trust, and compassion at the heart of the early years experience which has now been recognised on a national stage.
The judging panel praised Edgeborough for its holistic understanding of child development, neuroscience and social and emotional well-being .
Judge Eunice Lumsden highlighted the school’s research-led approach and strong focus on early brain development.
Edgeborough School is a private and independent school that offers education for children between the ages of 2 and 13.
