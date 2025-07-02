The Bramshott Grange Care Community will be hosting a dog show this Sunday.
The fundraiser will take place from 2.30pm to 5pm at Connaught Drive. It costs only £5 to enter your pooch with all money going to Liphook Day Centre, writes Anna Carroll.
Open to all types, breeds, and sizes, your furry friend could win one of several fun categories with the ‘Waggiest Tail, Best Bark and Scruffiest Dog among the titles up for grabs.
Liphook day centre is a charity-run facility which has offered support, companionship, meals and refreshments since to the village community since 1982.
Bramshott Grange has been a long-standing supporter of the day centre, with several of its current residents having been clients before they moved into residential care.
Home Director Pam Norfolk said: “We are delighted to be staging a dog show in aid of an organisation close to our hearts which does tremendous work for the community”
Natalie d’Amato, Manager of the Liphook Day Centre said her mission has been creating a friendly and supportive space where seniors can connect.
Natalie added: “The centre is charity- funded and are reliant on donations, fundraising and the goodwill of local people so we are grateful for the support of the dog show.”
To register your dog call Bramshott Grange on 01428 778500. For more information on The Liphook Day Centre visit https://liphookdaycentre.co.uk/
