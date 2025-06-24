A major new housing scheme has sparked anger in parts of Liphook and the surrounding villages, with residents warning it could overwhelm rural roads and harm the countryside.
Developer A2Dominion is proposing up to 200 new homes, along with open space, landscaping, drainage and other infrastructure, on land at Penally Farm. A public consultation is set for Thursday, June 26, at Liphook Village Hall.
Locals are furious. The narrow, winding Hewshott Lane is popular with walkers, cyclists and horse riders. Residents have commented on a Facebook post about the proposal, saying it is utterly unsuitable for the extra traffic a development of this size would bring.
“Absolutely stupid idea,” wrote one resident. “Where is the traffic going to and from? The village amenities are stretched to their very limit – we’ve got more than enough people in this village.”
Another said: “Nothing against anyone having a decent roof over their head, just don’t destroy somewhere precious and beautiful for pure commercial gain and disguise it as meeting a ‘housing shortage’.”
Concerns raised online include increased traffic, loss of green space, risk of accidents and further strain on already overstretched local services.
While some acknowledge that Penally Farm has long been earmarked for potential development, the scale of the proposal has caused alarm. Residents say it risks permanently changing the character of the area.
One widely shared Facebook post urges locals to make their voices heard.
“For anyone who lives in Hewshott, Hammer or Liphook, please attend this meeting,” they said.
“Two hundred houses at one end of Hewshott Lane will mean the lane will be impossible to drive and dangerous to walk, cycle or ride a horse along. The increased traffic will also affect Liphook and Hammer.”
The public consultation takes place on Thursday, June 26, from 4pm to 8pm, at Liphook Village Hall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.