Farnham will dive ‘under the sea’ on Saturday, June 28, as the town’s carnival makes its colourful return, bringing a wave of ocean-inspired fun for the whole community to enjoy.
Organised by The Hedgehogs, this year’s carnival promises a spectacular parade featuring around 40 vibrant floats winding through the town’s streets, each one celebrating sea creatures, mermaids, pirates, treasure chests, and all things aquatic. Expect lots of costumes, music, and creativity as local groups bring the theme to life.
Carnival Committee Chair Rob Eyre said: “Without our sponsors, an event of this scale simply wouldn't be possible. Their support enables us to create a magical day for the entire community while helping raise funds for worthwhile local causes.”
The festivities begin in Gostrey Meadow from 2pm, where Farnham Town Mayor Cllr George Murray will officially open the carnival.
Visitors can look forward to an afternoon packed with live entertainment, games, stalls, delicious food, and fun for families, friends, and visitors of all ages.
All parade participants will gather and prepare their floats at the Upper Hart car park (UHCP) from 8.30am. This is also where the judging will take place and certificates will be presented to the winning entries.
Car parks are expected to be busy, so look out for Green Car Park signs showing the best routes. Organisers are encouraging everyone to walk, cycle or take public transport where possible to reduce congestion and help the environment.
The carnival brings together local schools, youth groups, charities, community organisations, businesses, and an army of volunteers who work tirelessly to marshal and make the day a success.
Don’t miss it — come and make a splash at Farnham’s most fin-tastic event of the year!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.