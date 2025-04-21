Farnham town centre played host to a huge celebration today as jubilant crowds lined the streets to honour the town’s title-winning football and rugby teams with a joint open-top bus trophy parade.
Both clubs have enjoyed historic seasons, and hundreds of fans turned out to mark the momentous occasion, cheering as players from Farnham Rugby Club and Farnham Town Football Club paraded through town aboard an open-top bus.
Football club chairman Harry Hugo hailed the double triumph.
“It’s been amazing for the town and for both the rugby and football clubs, with both now playing at the highest point in their history,” he said.
“It’s been great for the town to get together on Easter Monday.”
Farnham Town Mayor, Councillor Brodie Mauluka, was among those joining in the celebrations.
“It is great for the community, the way they have rallied round the team and the town,” he said.
The rugby team kicked things off, leading the parade aboard the Union Jack-adorned bus with rousing renditions of We Are the Champions, setting the tone for a day of festivity and pride.
Earlier in the afternoon, Farnham Town FC narrowly lost 1–0 to Hartley Wintney, but neither the result nor the looming threat of rain managed to dampen spirits.
A carnival atmosphere took over The Borough and Castle Street as blue flares lit the air and fans welcomed their heroes into town.
Among the crowds was 89-year-old Audrey Owen from Hindhead.
“My son went to Farnham, so I decided to follow—and it’s been a great season. Even our dog’s a fan!” she said.
As the football players arrived in Castle Street, the town crier led three cheers for the team, as players gleefully sprayed beer into the crowd.
Farnham, for one day at least, became the sporting capital of Surrey—and its people made sure to savour every moment.
Farnham Town Football Club secured the Isthmian League South Central Division championship, achieving promotion to the Southern League Premier Division South. This marks their second consecutive league title and promotion.
Farnham Rugby Club were crowned champions of Regional 2 South Central in the 2024–25 season. Their victory in this league secures their promotion to Regional 1 South Central.
Read more on our live blog and don’t miss this week’s Herald for full reports and more photos from the day.