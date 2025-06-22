A Farnham woman has been jailed after breaching a behaviour order and stealing items from a shop in Aldershot.
Abbie Folkes, 32, of East Street, Farnham, stole meat products worth £104.72 from Lidl in the Wellington Centre on Saturday, May 17.
She also breached her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which banned her from entering Aldershot until December 2028.
PS Rob Tiller, from the Aldershot Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We know the actions of Abbie Folkes have had a huge impact on businesses, shop workers and the wider community.
“A Criminal Behaviour Order banned her from entering Aldershot for five years, but she brazenly ignored this and continued to visit the area to commit crime.
“We take all reports of shoplifting extremely seriously and I hope this result reassures the local community that we will do all we can to put offenders before the courts.”
