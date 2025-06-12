In Preparation 2 (age 9), Grace Harding performed brilliantly, which saw her place third on vault and beam, and fifth on bars. Preparation 2 (age 10-12) saw Evie Pringle, Hollie Rudkin, Ava Drover, Myla Skilton, Scarlett Gallagher and Sophie Gallagher take to the competition floor and all gymnasts had a fantastic competition. Ava, Hollie and Scarlett placed second, third and fifth on beam respectively. Scarlett also placed fifth on vault and Hollie placed third on range and conditioning and fifth on floor. Evie placed fifth on bars, and sixth overall.