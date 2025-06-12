Flex Gymnastics Club
It has been a busy couple of months for Flex Gymnastics Club in Petersfield with gymnasts twisting and tumbling their way to success at both the Hampshire and South Region Grades competitions.
The talented young athletes showcased their strength, flexibility and determination, bringing home an impressive haul of medals and personal bests across multiple age groups, levels and disciplines.
In a field of strong competitors from across Hampshire, Flex stood out for polished routines, confident performances and above all, teamwork and sportsmanship.
“I am unbelievably proud of everyone” said head coach Amanda Fry. “The dedication they have shown in training has really paid off and from start to finish, they gave it their all out there and performed beautifully”.
For many of Flex’s younger gymnasts, this was their first experience competing at this level in Hampshire – and they rose to the occasion.
In Preparation 1 (age 8), Iris Armstrong placed second overall in a field of over 30 gymnasts. She also placed second on bars and beam, and third on floor. Flex stormed to victory in Preparation 1 (age 9+), with Emily Watton, Harriet Stacey and Sofiia Ulianova placing first, second and third overall respectively and each gymnast bringing home many individual medals too. Highlights included Harriet placing first on bars and floor, Sofiia placing first on range and conditioning and Emily placing second on bars, beam and floor.
In Preparation 2 (age 9), Grace Harding performed brilliantly, which saw her place third on vault and beam, and fifth on bars. Preparation 2 (age 10-12) saw Evie Pringle, Hollie Rudkin, Ava Drover, Myla Skilton, Scarlett Gallagher and Sophie Gallagher take to the competition floor and all gymnasts had a fantastic competition. Ava, Hollie and Scarlett placed second, third and fifth on beam respectively. Scarlett also placed fifth on vault and Hollie placed third on range and conditioning and fifth on floor. Evie placed fifth on bars, and sixth overall.
In Preparation 3, Ella Williams and Ivy King both had a clean competition, with Ella placing sixth overall. Ella also placed first on floor in a tough field of competitors and both gymnasts placed on vault (Ella in second and Ivy in fifth).
In Development 1 (age 10), Winter Chamberlain placed sixth on both floor and range and conditioning amongst a large field of gymnasts. In Disability Development 1, Rosie Lymn-Fuller was crowned Hampshire champion across all pieces of apparatus.
Following success at Hampshire Grades, Iris and Rosie qualified for the Preparation and Development South Region finals where once again both demonstrated their skills with other gymnasts from across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. Iris placed second overall in Preparation 1 and Rosie was crowned South Region champion.
Jamie Giddings and Jessica Willoughby both competed Performance 1 at the Performance and Excel South Region finals, with both executing a solid competition and Jamie placing third on vault across the four counties.
Overall, grades season has been a huge success for the Flex family, all the gymnasts work incredibly hard, and the club continues to go from strength to strength.
space2grow
Among the visitors on Friday, June 6 were local MP Greg Stafford and the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, who joined the gathering in support of the wellbeing initiative.
The event, inspired by the national Big Lunch movement, invited guests to bring a dish to contribute to a communal buffet. The result was a colourful spread that included everything from homemade quiches and breads to meringues, fresh salads and cakes.
Guests sat down to lunch, surrounded by the garden’s peaceful setting.
space2grow is a community wellbeing project, offering a safe, natural space in central Farnham, where people of all ages can nurture their mental health, build connections, and find respite through nature-based activities.
The lunch provided a chance for visitors to learn more about the project, catch up with familiar faces, and enjoy the pleasure of eating together.
Organisers expressed their thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to the event, calling it a "wonderful celebration of community spirit and shared purpose.”
Schoolchildren from Potter’s Gate C of E School, who have benefited from the project, were also in attendance.
Lou James, founder of space2grow, said: “space2grow is all about connecting people together, fostering relationships and the powerful impact that nature has on us - the Big Lunch is a celebration of all those things and it's been a privilege to have so many guests help us celebrate today.”
Woolmer Forest Lions Club
Woolmer Forest Lions held a very successful Easter Egg Appeal this year.
The members would like to thank all the local establishments who supported the event, which raised about £1,850 in total.
They would also like to thank the local communities that bought the raffle tickets, and we hope all the winners enjoyed their Easter eggs
Alton Art Society
On the first painting day of the season, members were greeted with frothy white cow parsley and daisies on the surrounding meadow of Kings Pond.
A sunny but breezy day was enjoyed by all the artists. There was plenty to paint, with a heron, lots of baby ducklings and cygnets, also noisy Canada geese on the banks and sparkling water.
Farnham and District Museum Society
The Farnham and District Museum Society has published the June 2025 edition of its quarterly local history journal, which is now being distributed to members.
This issue features an article on Sir Cyril Arthur Pearson, 1st Baronet (1866–1921), a British newspaper magnate and publisher who resided at Frensham Place, now the site of Edgeborough School.
Turning to archaeology, the journal also explores the use of a technique known as ‘viewshed mapping’ to shed light on two unusual local earthworks at Botany Hill and Soldier’s Ring.
North Hampshire National Trust Centre
Hever Castle in Kent was the destination of the North Hampshire National Trust Centre outing in May
Driver Nick of Farnham Coaches had a hard journey, made the more difficult by the long queues of cars on the M25 and the narrow, winding roads of rural Kent.
Once at Hever members had the run of the place for more than four hours. Although this was hardly long enough to take in all the wonders of this treasure trove of memories of past monarchs and English aristocracy.
With thunder forecast for later in the afternoon, most headed for the magnificent gardens with their waterways, lake and extensive lawns, bordered by spectacular displays of seasonal flowers and shrubs.
The yew maze was not too challenging but the water maze, with its hidden waterspout switches hidden in the stepping stones, allowed few to escape without a few splashes, if not a soaking.
The afternoon was spent learning the story of the castle itself and touring round its magnificent and beautifully restored rooms. These have been set up to cover the history and lifestyles of the various families who had called it home.
Hever was built in 1270 with a massive gatehouse and walled bailey, surrounded by a moat and approached over a wooden drawbridge.
In the 15th and 16th centuries, the castle was improved and gentrified by Thomas Bullen whose granddaughters, Mary and Anne Boleyn, became in turn mistress and second wife of Henry VIII. Later the castle became the home of Henry’s third wife, Ann of Cleves, by then the ex-queen.
More history was to follow when the Astor family acquired the estate in the 20th century. They further developed the castle and surrounding lands, bringing it to the memorable visit it is today.
Next month the NHNTC will be visiting Kew Gardens, as well as a double visit to Beale Wildlife Park and Basildon Park House.
For more information visit: www.NHNTC.co.uk
Alice Holt WI
For its May meeting, Simon Porter from Penncroft Farm and Vineyard in Crondall gave a lively and interesting talk on restorative farming.
His aim is to minimise soil disturbance by not ploughing and maximising crop diversity to keep as many organisms in the soil, which increases crop yield. He has achieved financial success without compromising the fertility of the land and the talk demonstrated his enthusiasm for this way of farming. Members are hoping to visit their coffee shop soon.
In other news, the institute’s efforts at Rowledge Village Fayre were very successful and members had an excellent time in very windy conditions. The hamper was won by Tammy Collman. As they were opening the box for the draw the wind blew and one stub fell out it was decided this should be the winner!
Thanks to all the members who made jam and cakes and those that helped on the day. Thanks go to Ian and Collette for putting a hamper together, it looked splendid.
