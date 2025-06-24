At this stage, details of the crash remain limited, but it’s clear that it’s a significant incident. Authorities are on the scene, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.
Serious crash outside Haslemere station
By Georgia Hase
Tuesday 24th June 2025 8:20 am
Serious incident reported outside Haslemere station (Surrey Police)
