A woman was hospitalised after a two-car collision outside of Haslemere Station sent her vehicle careering into a tree.

Police were called shortly after 8am on June 24 following reports that the driver of a VW Polo had collided with a Ford Focus. The impact caused the Focus to mount the kerb and crash into a tree on the pavement near the station entrance.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with the driver of the Ford Focus receiving medical attention at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. No arrests were made.

John Price, a member of Ludshott Photographic Club who was buying tickets at the time, said he looked up to see station staff and commuters reacting to the aftermath.

“There was a loud bang and then I saw the car smashed against a tree – it was a complete write-off,” he said. “I’m amazed she got out okay. I didn’t actually see the crash, but a member of staff said a car across the road shot out unexpectedly – apparently the driver had pressed the wrong pedal and hit the woman’s car, pushing it into the tree.”

He added: “She walked away and was later taken to hospital by ambulance.”

In a surreal twist, the car came to rest directly in front of a sign warning drivers not to park – an irony not lost on Mr Price, who captured the scene for his club’s next competition.

“Being a photographer, I had to take a couple of pictures – it was such a coincidence the car stopped right under the ‘No Parking’ signs.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101, quoting the date and location.

Ludshott Photographic Club, based locally, meets regularly and welcomes new members of all skill levels. The club’s images have previously appeared in publications across the Tindle newspaper group.