A woman in a blue surgical facemask has been linked to a pair of pickpocketing incidents in Petersfield town centre.
Both victims withdrew money from the cash machine at Santander in Rams Walk with the incidents taking place on consecutive Tuesdays between 9.30am and 11am.
Police have reported that the suspect, a woman carrying a clipboard, had approached shoppers on separate occasions asking them to sign a petition and make a donation.
A spokesperson for Butser police said: “After agreeing to sign the petition the unknown female leaned towards victims briefly, and said “thank you” and walked off.“
A few moments later both victims looked into their purse/wallet and quickly realised that the money they had withdrawn from the bank had been taken.”
Both victims say the woman is 5ft 5inches high, has greyish coloured hair and is in her early 30s.
Covert patrols were carried out around Rams Walk and Petersfield High Street yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 8) but the suspect eluded officers.
If you have also been a victim or have any information or sightings to report, contact Hampshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
The police have added that pickpockets and other thieves, especially those working in teams, sometimes apply distraction, such as asking a question or bumping into the victim.
These distractions sometimes require sleight of hand, speed, misdirection and other types of skills.
