A Petersfield woman says she feels helpless after her home was devastated by a fire that swept through a row of town centre shops and flats last night.
A bid to help Alma Hodgkins is gathering pace after the resident was forced to leave her Lavant Street property as yesterday’s devastating fire took hold.
The resident, who lives above House of Boo, said a window cleaner made her aware of the blaze.
She said: “It started around the back – the first I knew of it was when I saw the window cleaner waving, saying the roof is on fire.
“I was here till around 1 or 2 last night, went down to Portsmouth and came back around 5.30am. I don’t know what to do – it’s been scary.”
Investigations have begun into the cause of the fire while structural surveyors have been checking out the building.
The roof has been gutted while the properties and shops below – One Tree Books, House of Boo and Snappy Snaps – have suffered water damage.
The incident has also affected electricity and broadband coverage in the area with some shops being forced to remain closed for the meantime.
Cordons remain in place with the junction of Lavant Street and Chapel Street remaining closed to vehicular access for the time being.
Around half of Lavant Street from the Charles Street crossroads is open to vehicles while the pavement along the south side of the road is now fully open to pedestrians.
Firefighters from nearly a dozen Hampshire stations – Alton, Cosham, Eastleigh, Emsworth, Grayshott, Havant, Horndean, Liphook, Petersfield and Portchester – were involved in the operation during the height of last night’s blaze, which started around 6pm.
Eight fire engines, plus support vehicles, were deployed with crews tackling the blaze using breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire had caused “significant damage to the roof of four properties” with operations being scaled back around 11pm. Three fire engines and an aerial platform remained on the scene throughout the night to tackle hotspots and continue damping down the scene.
Richard Millard, leader of East Hampshire District Council, said thoughts are with business owners and residents affected by the incident.
He said: “I was shocked to see the damage caused by the fire in Lavant Street, Petersfield, on Thursday night but thankful that no-one was injured.
“My thanks also goes to the crews from Hampshire Fire and Rescue who showed their customary bravery and professionalism to get the fire under control as quickly as was possible.
“Petersfield is a resilient community, and we are committed to supporting its recovery every step of the way.”
