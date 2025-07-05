A Petersfield woman is loopy for charity as she’s gone to great heights to help a causes close to her heart.
Sabrina Mawson is midway through a year of fundraising challenges to help charities with a personal link to the mother and her family and friends.
Her latest challenge saw her raise nearly £900 for AMMF The Cholangiocarcinoma Charity as she walked the Butser Hill circular every day in June dressed as a frog.
Sabrina has raised more than £1,700 to date with challenges ranging from mid-winter cold water swimming to walking the Shipwrights Way dressed as a star.
Recipients have included MIND, Young Lives v Cancer, Sheldon’s Shooting Stars and the Stroke Association while her June challenge was the most successful yet.
Sabrina repeatedly conquered Butser in memory of frog-loving family friend, Sharon Mitchell, a Liss woman who died in 2021 from an aggressive form of bile duct cancer. Raising funds for the AMMF was a no-brainer as it’s the only UK charity dedicated to the cancer type.
Around 20 family members and friends donned their finest day-glo attire and tutus last Monday (June 30) and joined Sabrina on her final Butser circuit of the month.
And there was a lovely moment on the summit, with the fundraising climbers being treated to a blast of Spandau Ballet’s “Gold” and songs with a personal link to Sharon.
Sabrina said: “Sharon worked for the NHS, and was at Petersfield Hospital for a while, and worked right up until she was really poorly.
“When I asked what Sharon liked and they said ‘frogs’ I thought it was a stitch up but there’s frogs on her grave so I had to do this dressed up as one.
“Doing this was really hard at first but over the days it’s got easier and the record has been 28 minutes and 32 seconds. People have donated more, too, because they’ve seen this bright green woman carrying a bucket and asking what I’m doing.”
“She has done amazing and has done my sister so proud,” said Sharon’s sister, Shelley Cormie, who took part in the final Butser circular walk of June.
There were some testing times, as Sabrina found her phone had been “run over 40 times” after she left it on a car roof during one trip to QECP, while she had to walk back to Petersfield after one walk after getting a lift but failing to arrange return travel.
But the month has been full of rewards with “amazing sunsets” aplenty and a good chunk of cash for AMMF.
She said: “I promised to do Sharon proud and that’s what we’ve done.”
Sabrina’s current challenge is equally poignant, as she’s walking 50 miles of the Shipwrights Way dressed as an angel in memory of her son, Joel, who was born sleeping in July 2014. She is fundraising for SANDS as the charity supported her following the sad loss.
