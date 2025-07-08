Spare a thought for Dr Kunal Shah of Lavant Dental, as the blaze which devastated his Petersfield practice took place a week before his wedding.
The co-owner is due to tie the knot this Friday (July 11) but while he’s still looking forward to the big day, his thoughts have been about what is going to happen to the practice above Snappy Snaps. He’s still waiting for news with surveys taking place at the time of writing.
He said: “The wait is concerning because we just want to get in and see the extent of the damage but I believe it’s serious.
“We feel really guilty we can’t really help patients in the meantime. We’ve got another practice, The Beeches, in Waterlooville which is trying to help us out with emergencies so we’re trying our best to mitigate.”
“We could move but it would probably take a couple of months to fit somewhere out – there’s just so many unknowns at this moment.”
The entrepreneur, known affectionately as Becky Boo, is determined to rebuild her beauty clinic and training academy following serious fire and water damage.
She’s earmarked a unit nearby but is hoping for a helping hand, with more than £2,300 being donated to her “My business burned down but I’m not giving up’ page with a few days of its launch.
She said: “This fire may have taken everything, but it didn’t take my fighting spirit – I’m ready to rise from the ashes.”
If you would like to donate then follow this link: https://shorturl.at/b21A8
