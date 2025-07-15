If spirits needed lifting amid ongoing concern over Haslemere Hospital’s inpatient wards, then the Solstice of Shenanigans delivered in full.
The midsummer celebration at The Prince of Wales in Hammer on Saturday, June 21, brought together families, music lovers and NHS supporters in a joyful show of solidarity. More than £900 was raised for the Haslemere and District Hospital League of Friends — a sum organisers hope will help protect the much-valued community facility.
The all-day event was masterminded by local residents Nathan and Fiona Tough and hosted by pub landlords Nick and Becky, who not only donated the venue but also manned the barbecue. Six DJs, including Nathan himself, played “Summer Sounds” from midday until late, while children enjoyed games, crafts, and the company of Oscar, a collie belonging to one of the regulars.
More than 25 local businesses donated raffle prizes worth £700, and food was generously supplied by well-known butchers in Weyhill and Petersfield, and a bakery in Liphook. All proceeds will go towards new flooring and redecoration of the hospital’s outpatient unit.
Dr Mark Hurst, President of the League of Friends and retired GP, said: “People clearly value this health facility and recognise how fortunate we are to have it on our doorstep. The Minor Injuries Unit now operates seven days a week and is about to be upgraded to a doctor-led Urgent Treatment Centre — reducing pressure on A&E and bringing care closer to home. Thank you to all who came and supported their local hospital.”
While the upgrade is welcome, concern remains over the temporary closure of inpatient wards due to a shortage of medical cover. The League of Friends continues to advocate for the hospital’s future — and events like this show the community’s commitment loud and clear.
Comments
