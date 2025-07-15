This Sunday (July 20), Bordon will be transformed into a raceway as more than 10,000 people gather for a day of fun and laughter.
Chalet Hill will become the circuit of speed, with volunteers starting work as early as 4am to prepare the track. The A325 road in Bordon will close at 9,30am and reopen at 6pm for public use.
There will be 46 racers for people to watch alongside other entertainment happening across town. From 9am to 12pm, the EV car park behind The Shed will come to life with a special car lineup curated by the passionate Driven Life crew, featuring classics, sports cars, and more.
The first kart of the day will launch at 10am, flying down the hill piloted by father and daughter Dan and eight-year-old Annika from Upper Froyle with their team, The Super Slugs.
The soapbox race aims to raise £10,000 to support community projects such as Bordon Food Bank, The Green Room School, Greatham School, and Help for Heroes.
One of the four main organisers, Lisa Collyer, said: “It has been a year in the making and we have been working hard to plug the soapbox race across Bordon, Hampshire, and further afield. Barry Parker has really levelled up the online presence and we have been reaching more people than ever.
“We have several stalls coming to the event, with some coming from as far as Essex. This is the closest thing to a ‘Red Bull’ style soapbox race but done by the volunteers and community of Bordon.”
The event is organised with the assistance of several agencies and collaborators.
For those who cannot attend, there will be coverage over the airwaves of Kane FM, while a live stream will be available on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@bordonsoapbox
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.