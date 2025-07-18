New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Waverley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Ragged Robin at The Manor Inn, Guildford Road, Farncombe, Godalming; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: The Refectory at Portsmouth Road, Milford, Godalming, Surrey; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Farnham Premier Inn at Patricks Site, Guildford Road, Farnham, Surrey; rated on June 25

It means that of Waverley's 219 similar establishments with ratings, 154 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.