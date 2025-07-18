New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Waverley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Ragged Robin at The Manor Inn, Guildford Road, Farncombe, Godalming; rated on July 7
It means that of Waverley's 219 similar establishments with ratings, 154 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.