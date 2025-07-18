Haslemere's Lion Green public toilets have been a focal point of both contention and community support. Initially marred by construction delays – including a mislaid foundation and subsequent flooding that led to the site being dubbed "Haslemere's Lido" – the facility faced criticism over its location and design.
Despite these challenges, the council is giving the much-used public toilet block a natural lift — making it easier on the eye for everyone who passes by. This autumn, a number of beautiful silver birch trees will be planted in front of the block. These will be underplanted with winter heather, which you may remember from the tubs on the High Street — giving these hardy plants a second life and saving money too.
Around the back of the toilets, the council has already added skimmia shrubs, also reused from the High Street planters. All these choices will help soften the building’s appearance and provide colour and interest, especially during the colder months when the area can look a bit bare.
The town council said: "It’s a simple, sustainable improvement that shows how a few well-chosen plants can make a big difference – and that we’re committed to reusing what we have wherever we can. Thank you to everyone who helps keep our town green, tidy, and attractive for all.”
Whatever the controversy surrounding the loos’ look and placement, this facility has become a well-used and necessary amenity for those in the area. Repeat vandalism has damaged the battery-powered people counters, but at last count, these indicated a high usage rate – underscoring the need for such facilities.
There has been much frustration over the “eyesore” of the toilet block, and while the toilets have been open for more than a year, the council hopes these landscaping changes will make them not just a well-needed facility, but a more attractive one as well.
