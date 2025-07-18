Haslemere Museum is inviting families to explore the fascinating world of invertebrates this summer with a new interactive exhibition, Marvellous Minibeasts.
The exhibition, aimed at children, highlights the Museum’s renowned natural history collection and encourages hands-on learning through fun, creative activities. Children can try their hand at crafting insects from materials like LEGO, wire and wood, while learning interesting facts about bugs and beetles.
There will also be special sessions focused on the Museum’s observation bee-hive, giving young visitors a closer look at how bees live and work. The Museum’s beautiful gardens are open every day except Sundays and Mondays.
Visit the Haslemere Museum website for full details of summer family events.
