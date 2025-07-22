Northbound carriageway works will take place from Longmoor to Thursley between 9pm and 6am, from Monday, July 28 to Thursday, August 21. A signed diversion will be in place via Petersfield, the A272, A32 and A31.
Southbound closures from the Hogs Back to Liphook will follow from Monday, September 15 to Friday, October 3, and again from Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31.
National Highways says the important work is essential to maintain road safety and ensure a smoother journey for all drivers. Motorists are advised to plan ahead.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.