A charity tackling food insecurity across the region has launched an urgent appeal as schools break up for summer and thousands of families face weeks without access to free school meals.
The appeal comes as the charity's latest Impact Report shows it is now supporting 28,525 people a week via a network of 248 charities and community groups. With many of those partners bracing for a surge in demand, FareShare says action is needed now.
“Summer should be a time of joy and rest for children, but for too many families, it’s a time of stress and empty cupboards,” said Dan Slatter, chief executive. “Food insecurity is worsening across Sussex and Surrey – and the need for our support is greater than ever.”
Every £1 donated helps fund the charity’s work redistributing edible surplus food from the supply chain to schools, community fridges, shelters, and support centres. Last year alone, FareShare Sussex & Surrey provided 6.26 million meals, saving local groups £16.5 million in food costs.
A teacher in Knaphill, Surrey, who experienced domestic abuse, said his local Community Fridge — supplied by FareShare — helped him through his darkest time. “It’s kept me alive,” he said. “I come here for food to survive – and treats for my son. It’s well stocked, non-judgemental, and exactly what you need when life turns bad.”
In Sussex, referrals for summer food parcels at St John’s Community Support now regularly exceed 100 families per delivery. With FareShare’s help, the service has been extended to 2027.
The charity says just 25p covers the cost of delivering a meal. To support the appeal, visit: faresharesussexandsurrey.org.uk/support-us/summer
