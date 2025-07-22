In a heartfelt Facebook post, the daughter of the Border Road fire victims shared the family’s distress. She wrote: “My parents have suffered a devastating fire in their garden, which has sadly resulted in the loss of everything. For those who know my dad — and I know many of you do — you'll understand that his entire world was in his garage and garden. I can’t begin to imagine what he must be going through right now.” She also expressed gratitude, thanking family, friends, kind strangers, and the fire crews for their support and tireless work.