Sirens have sounded frequently in Haslemere and surrounding villages this July, as fire crews have responded to several incidents including a serious garage blaze and a vehicle fire in Grayshott.
Firefighters were called to a large garage fire on Border Road, Haslemere, at 8.33pm on Thursday, July 10. Five engines attended the scene, tackling a detached garage containing vehicles and fuel. One man was given a precautionary check by paramedics at the scene. Surrey Fire and Rescue Service thanked local residents for their patience while crews worked. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In a heartfelt Facebook post, the daughter of the Border Road fire victims shared the family’s distress. She wrote: “My parents have suffered a devastating fire in their garden, which has sadly resulted in the loss of everything. For those who know my dad — and I know many of you do — you'll understand that his entire world was in his garage and garden. I can’t begin to imagine what he must be going through right now.” She also expressed gratitude, thanking family, friends, kind strangers, and the fire crews for their support and tireless work.
Just four days later, on Monday, July 14, a van caught fire on Headley Road in Grayshott. Liphook firefighters extinguished the blaze by 5pm. The burnt-out vehicle, located near the Grayshott fire station, serves as a stark reminder of how quickly fires can take hold.
Fire crews have also battled wildfires across the area, including in Thursley and Bramshott Common. These blazes, fuelled by dry undergrowth and warm weather, have prompted emergency services to warn walkers and picnickers to take care with barbecues, cigarettes, and glass bottles.
With high fire risk levels expected to continue, residents are urged to report any signs of smoke or smouldering vegetation. The recent spate of fires highlights the vital work of the region’s overstretched emergency services.
