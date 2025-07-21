The French are famous for their fine fragrances — but the latest scent drifting over the Channel has left noses wrinkled, not swooning.
Residents of several West Sussex towns say the air smells more like rotten eggs than romance.
Locals in Chichester, Bognor and Littlehampton, in West Sussex, took to social media earlier this week to report a “strong smell of gas”.
In 2013, the same area experienced a stink, dubbed Le Pong, which was found to be coming from a chemical plant in Rouen, France.
Now, residents fear the French could be sending smells their way again - with some people even posting that they “feel sick.”
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service say they believe that the smell is coming from the sea, but that if people begin to feel unwell they should call 999.
A spokesperson said: “We have had a number of calls from people along the south coast concerned they can smell gas.
“It is believed that this might be coming from offshore, rather than a local domestic gas leak.
“We would always encourage anyone who thinks they smell gas to contact their utilities provider.
“If you begin to feel unwell, always dial 999 for emergency medical care.”
The coastguard has confirmed that they were called to reports of a gas smell, but that they found no cause for concern.
A spokesperson said: “A report of the smell of gas and diesel at Selsey Bill was made to HM Coastguard at about 5.20pm on 15 July.
“West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was informed. Investigations found no evidence of anything untoward.”
On Facebook many locals have taken to share their concerns about the smell, with one user commenting: “We had it in The Close 2 afternoons running we thought it was from a dirty exhaust as a van had just pulled away! It was certainly a horrible smell and definitely like gas!”
A second user wrote: “Was working over wick Littlehampton Tuesday and it stank of gas/egg over there. Had to shut the windows.”
Another added: “It stinks again now over east beach side. Sort of sulphurous and gassy. Woke me up at dawn as well.”
Some have speculated that the problem could be a gas leak closer to home, but Dan Brown, spokesperson for gas company SGN, has denied that the smell is coming from their gas network.
He said: “We understand residents might be concerned about the smell in the air in these towns over the last couple of days.
“We’ve responded to dozens of reports, and our engineers have carried out investigations and safety checks at each reported location.
“There’s nothing to suggest the smell is coming from our gas network.”
Cllr Paul Wells described the scent as a “very rich, potent gas smell” which was making people “feel faint”- but says that he is unsure on the cause.
The Lib Dem councillor, from Bognor Regis Town Council, said: “I've not been able to find out where the smell has originated from.
“There has been some suggestion it's come ashore from the Channel. I will be raising it as a question at our next Town Council meeting.”
In a statement online, Chichester District Council said: "The smell is described as strong and unpleasant like a 'rich, potent gas smell' or similar to rotten eggs.
"It has been reported along the south coast of England, including Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton as well as Kent, and parts of Surrey and London.
"The smell is believed to be caused by a gas leak from a chemical factory in Rouen, France, which the wind has carried across the English Channel.
"While the odour has caused concern and has prompted calls to emergency services, it is not considered dangerous and does not pose a health risk.
"The gas contains mercaptan, an additive used to give gas a detectable odour, even though natural gas itself does not have an odour."
