Natasha Nicholson, 42, will take part in the Clipper 2025–26 Round the World Yacht Race, setting sail from Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth on August 31. The race will see 11 identical 70-foot ocean racing yachts compete over eight legs and up to 16 individual races, including six ocean crossings. It will take 11 months to complete, with stopovers in eight ports along the way.