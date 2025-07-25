A Haslemere woman is preparing to take on one of the world’s most extreme endurance challenges – a year-long, 40,000-nautical-mile yacht race around the globe – in memory of her late mother and in honour of her father.
Natasha Nicholson, 42, will take part in the Clipper 2025–26 Round the World Yacht Race, setting sail from Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth on August 31. The race will see 11 identical 70-foot ocean racing yachts compete over eight legs and up to 16 individual races, including six ocean crossings. It will take 11 months to complete, with stopovers in eight ports along the way.
“This is so much more than a race,” said Natasha. “It’s a personal odyssey. I wanted an adventure I would never forget – something that scared me, something I once thought was impossible.”
The race is open to amateur sailors from all walks of life, with no previous experience required. Each boat is crewed by up to 22 people and led by a professional skipper and first mate. Participants complete a rigorous training programme involving more than 26 days at sea, along with specialist safety and technical preparation.
Natasha, who has self-funded the full cost of her place on the race, including a £51,500 berth fee and £6,700 training and kit package, has left her job to take part.
“It’s a proper leap of faith,” she said. “Workwise, I’ll figure something out when I get back.”
She’s raised £2,350 to date for Cancer Research UK and hopes to inspire even more donations, knowing that cancer affects everyone either directly or through loved ones.
“This is a very personal cause,” she said. “I lost my mum to cancer in June 2022 after caring for her for over two years. It was the hardest period of my life, emotionally and physically.”
After her mother’s funeral, she rediscovered sailing with a family friend. It was Natasha’s late father who introduced her to sailing.
“He always told me, ‘If it doesn’t scare you, don’t bother, but if it scares the hell out of you, do it.’ So I’m doing it,” she said.
The Clipper Race was founded by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo non-stop around the world. It is now considered one of the most demanding challenges in the world — pushing participants to face towering waves, extreme weather and months away from home.
“People ask why I’d do something like this,” Natasha said. “But I’ve seen how fragile life is. Sometimes, you just have to go for it. I want to test myself, honour my parents, and experience the raw power of nature, and its beauty, first-hand.”
She’ll be documenting her journey on social media and hopes her story inspires others to take their own leap. “I’d never have imagined doing something like this five years ago, but here I am.”
To donate, head to: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/natashas-giving-page-3979 Follow her journey on social media at: facebook.com/natashascircumnavigationadventure
