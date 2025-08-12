The fate of the Great British high street currently hangs in the balance.
The retail landscape has transformed dramatically over the past 30 years, with the rise of e-commerce and home delivery challenging traditional brick-and-mortar stores for the customers' money.
The advent of AI threatens to further reduce the need for physical retail. Whether through fewer jobs, increased automation, or shrinking profits, the impact remains to be seen, but human ingenuity will still be needed for some time and maybe that can save our shops?
So, how do we revive retail? Local towns are struggling to attract anchor stores that reliably drive footfall. In my view, when national brands began flooding high streets across the UK, nearly every town ended up with 90 per cent of the same shops.
Homogenisation, the "mallification" of retail, and the shift to out-of-town big-box centres all stripped character from our town centres. We’ve lost many of our unique, independent shops, often the heartbeat of local economies. When everywhere looks the same, nowhere stands out. This creates an opportunity: smaller, local businesses can carve out a niche by offering something distinctive.
Taunton has revitalised its centre with an “independents first” approach. There’s even a waiting list for prime retail spots. Cities like Brighton and Norwich have also become thriving hubs for one-of-a-kind finds.
It’s about the overall experience too; combining food, entertainment, and atmosphere to create a reason to visit.
While my crystal ball may be cloudy, I believe councils must reimagine their retail centres with energy and creativity. Think carnivals, street events, pop-up markets, and support packages for local businesses. Keeping money circulating locally is vital.
We risk losing the social soul of shopping if it all becomes vending machines and click-and-collect.
Spend locally, speak up, and push for experiences that bring people back to your town.
By Stuart Morrison
