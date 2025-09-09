It's often said we’re a nation of shopkeepers.
SMEs account for 99.8 per cent of businesses and account for 60 per cent of the total employment in the private sector.
Supportive, diverse communities produce thriving local economies supporting families, and offering jobs to locals. Small businesses thrive when society sees a brighter future, and I fear that hope for a brighter future is dimming.
I remember the “Vietnamese boat people” and the BBC documentary following them ten years on. In that time these refugees learned a language, understood the law and their rights, opened businesses, created wealth and had several millionaires in their midst. Adding vibrant and colourful additions to their neighbourhoods.
Imagine starting over in a foreign land, surrounded by hate and ill will. To not only survive but thrive and build a life is a Herculean task of focus and dedication.
Never forget Britain is a land of Picts ‘n’ mix, a mongrel nation, a Heinz 57 varieties of culture and heritage. Of invasion and settlers, sheltering the oppressed and exiled, standing shoulder to shoulder against despots and dictators.
You can’t quite put your finger on what “British” actually is, it’s contextual to your heritage and your community but you know it when you see it. But, the one trait that pervades our collective consciousness is fair-play and supporting the underdog. That single idea of justice, reason and common decency is why we queue. It's fair and right to take your turn and let others in if their need is more urgent.
Our nation, our communities are greater when we pull together, and support each other in our lives and business endeavours. Support your community, support local businesses and we all benefit from the entrepreneurial efforts of those who do see a brighter, more vibrant future over the rainbow. Chin up.
By Stuart Morrison
