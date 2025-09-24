Life can be quite unpredictable, and running a small business can feel like you're crossing the Atlantic.
I've had many run-ins with a ‘storm’ over my three decades in business, and the mental tempests are the hardest to weather.
Recently, I was officially diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and have been on quite the journey. Far from being upset by this revelation, I find it validating to finally have a reason for the "oddness". Not a lot will change for me at 57 (and counting), other than better lifestyle management, so it's only upside as far as I'm concerned.
Think of it like this: for 57 years, I’ve been operating a Mac using a Windows instruction manual and support. A lot is similar, but boy, the differences are enough to stop you from getting anything done.
I’ve read medical journals, diagnostic treatises, listened to and watched hours of content by those with similar lived experiences, and come to a startling conclusion: when I left full-time employment all those years ago, I inadvertently did the kindest thing for my own wellbeing by becoming self-employed.
I get to manage my time and energy to suit my circumstances on a daily basis. Yes, there are other pressures, but these feel trivial compared to the complete shutdown and burnout I experienced in my mid-20s. Rather than recover and ignore the overwhelm, I went another direction, and it worked out.
Recently, a local ND entrepreneur, Hannah Logan and I started recording a podcast to help anyone who may be suffering from the same overwhelm and burnout. You may not be neurodiverse, but if work is grinding you down, then self-employment might be the way forward.
Come join us at businessoddcast.com for weekly business bants ‘n’ rants – especially if you’re on the spectrum.
By Stuart Morrison
